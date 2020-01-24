Weather Authority: Mild Friday starts weekend; rain ahead

Expect the weekend to begin with a mild and mostly cloudy Friday, before rainy conditions move into the region on Saturday.

Friday's weather will feel like a continuation of Thursday's conditions. Morning temps will sit between 20 and 30 degrees under partly sunny skies. Temps will hover around the 50 degree mark by lunchtime and peak at 53 by late afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies to cover the region for most of the day.

Precipitation will move into the region on Saturday morning and dump anywhere between an 1.5 inches and 2 inches of rain. Showers are slated to begin around 9 a.m. and last throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain has been issued for Northampton County, Lehigh County, Carbon County and Monroe County.

The sloppy weather will move out of the region Sunday and bring a return to sunny, breezy conditions. Sunday will peak at 47 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 53

Saturday: Rainy, mild. High: 55, Low: 41

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 47, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 46, Low: 33