Weather Authority: Mild Monday amid rising temps for Christmas week

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds as mild conditions and warmer temperatures dominate Christmas week.

Temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Christmas Eve, while Christmas is slated to see partially cloudy skies.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will continue to hover around 50 degrees through the holiday week.

Traveling up and down the eastern seaboard should not pose any problems.

___

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 48 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Partlycloudy. High: 48 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 50 Low: 38

___

