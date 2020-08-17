Weather Authority: Mild Monday kicks off cooler week

After weeks and weeks of scorching hot temperatures, the Delaware Valley will finally be getting a break from the heat.

FOX 29's Sue Serio isn't calling for temperatures to reach the 90s and day this week, with highs only reaching the mid-80s Monday.

A pop-up thunderstorm could also be in the forecast for parts of the area later in the day Monday.

Beyond Monday afternoon storms, no more significant rain is currently in the forecast for the rest of the week.

___

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 84, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 66

___

