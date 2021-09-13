Weather Authority: Mild, muggy conditions return Tuesday to last until evening

Summer temperatures and humidity aren't going away without a fight in the Delaware Valley, as the area braces for another day of highs near 90 degrees.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting a high of 88 degrees Tuesday with humidity making it feel like 90 or more.

Tuesday will stay dry, but the next chance of precipitation will come late Wednesday night. Wednesday is expected to be hot and humid as well, before some showers could move in during the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

Thursday will mark the start of a brief cool down with temperatures in the low 80s. Pop-up thunderstorms and showers will also be around Friday, when highs will be in the upper 70s.

___

TUESDAY: Very warm. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Heat continues. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 81, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 78, Low: 69

___

