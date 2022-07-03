Weather Authority: Mild, muggy Sunday night leads to warm 4th of July

Sunday was a much nicer day than previous days, setting up July 4th as a great day to celebrate the nation.

Overnight temperatures will drop to comfortable ranges of upper 50s to mid 60s, though a bit muggy under clear skies.

July 4th will be warm with highs reaching the upper 80s, under sunny skies. Even down the shore will reach to about 80 degrees and it will feel warm. Humidity is back in the forecast, but it won't be as drastic as late last week.

Monday night for fireworks should be nice and warm, with temperatures around 80 degrees, with a little humidity, but nothing ice cream and a cold beverage won't cure as everyone enjoys the fireworks.

Tuesday is the next chance of storms, with a front moving through. Some storms could be severe, so something to remember as everyone heads back to work.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, muggy. Low: 64

MONDAY: Fourth of July. High: 89, Low: 69

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 89, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 72

FRIDAY: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Still a chance. High: 85, Low: 67