Weather Authority: Mild, partly cloudy Wednesday; rain ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild and pleasant Wednesday with increasing clouds that will lead to overnight rain.

Morning temperatures will sit in the low 40s, but will rise into the 50s by noontime.

As dense clouds move into the region during the mid-afternoon hours, temperatures will continue to rise. Wednesday is expected to top out around 60 degrees at 7 p.m.

The thick cloud cover will usher in overnight showers that will dump buckets of rain across the region.

FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams says many areas can expect rainfall to total an inch or more.

The heavy rain will clear by around noontime Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures will rise to over 75 degrees. By Saturday, temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees to a high of 53.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 45

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 60 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 76 Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 36

