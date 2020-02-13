Weather Authority: Mild, rainy Thursday leads to overnight cold front

Expect rainy and mild conditions to linger around the area through the early afternoon before a cold front plummets temperatures overnight and through Saturday.

A large system of precipitation will continue to move into the region from the south and dump steady rain in most areas. Warmer air from the south will keep temperatures mild into the afternoon hours. Rain clear the area by afternoon.

A blast of artic air sometime around 5 p.m. will send temperatures plummeting overnight and into the weekend. Friday morning will feel like the 20s or teens in Philadelphia with the high just above the freezing point.

Despite the bitter cold, sunshine and clear conditions are forecasted for the holiday weekend. Rain and mild temperatures are slated to return early next week.

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 55

Friday: Windy, colder. High: 34, Low: 32

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High: 35, Low: 16

Sunday: Milder, sunny. High: 50, Low: 32