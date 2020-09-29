Weather Authority: Mild temperatures, showers expected Tuesday

Scattered showers will begin to impact the Delaware Valley during the day Tuesday, but FOX 29's Scott Williams says the heaviest rain will come overnight.

Expect a high of about 77 degrees Tuesday as we deal with scattered showers beginning in the afternoon.

Suburbs to the north and west should see half of an inch of rain, while areas to the south and east could see as much as two inches of rain. You may also hear a few rumbles of thunder when all is said and done.

Later in the evening, expect the rainfall to become more steady and continue to impact the area into Wednesday morning.

Thursday could also bring more morning rain with a high of just 70 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-60s in the forecast.

