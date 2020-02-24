Weather Authority: Mild temperatures continue as rain moves in Tuesday

The mild temperatures will stick around as rain moves into the area Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to a high of 50 degrees Tuesday before dropping an additional 10 degrees by Thursday, with a high of 42 degrees.

The rain will taper off Tuesday during the evening rush but will return Wednesday morning before the cold air returns.

___

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 37 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 50 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 33

___

