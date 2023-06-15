Weather Authority: Mild Thursay night gives way to stormy Friday, ahead of nice weekend
PHILADELPHIA - After a gorgeous Thursday, folks should prepare for a stormy Friday.
Overnight Thursday into Friday morning will see mild temperatures, but clouds on the increase in advance of scattered thunderstorms moving into the Delaware Valley.
By 7 a.m., skies will see a blanket of clouds, as storms move into the western and northern suburbs by about 11 a.m.
By noon, storms should advance to the I-95 corridor with heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds.
Storms will then move into New Jersey, dumping more heavy rain in its wake. Flooding rain is a possibility, so bear that in mind while traveling.
The thunderstorms will then move off the shoreline by about 6 p.m.
Highs should top out in the upper 70s Friday.
Saturday could see a stray shower, but otherwise a nice day with highs right around 80 degrees. Father’s Day looks really nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
______
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, becoming cloudy. Low: 60
FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 78, Low: 62
SATURDAY: Passing shower. High: 80, Low: 60
SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 84, Low: 64
MONDAY: Juneteenth. High: 86, Low: 66
TUESDAY: Watching for rain. High: 80, Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: First day of summer. High: 76, Low: 60