Weather Authority: Mild Veterans Day; rain to wet snow Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Veterans Day with mild temperatures.

Temperatures will top out around 63 degrees.

On Tuesday, a cold front will bring the first (brief) snowfall of the season. Precipitation is expected in the form of rain, which will shift to wet snow.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Rain to wet snow. High: 52 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 46 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 29