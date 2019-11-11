Weather Authority: Mild Veterans Day; record-breaking cold Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Veterans Day with mild temperatures ahead of record-breaking cold on Tuesday.

Temperatures will top out around 63 degrees on Monday.

On Tuesday, a cold front will bring the first (brief) snowfall of the season. Precipitation is expected in the form of rain, which will shift to wet snow. Snow accumulations are expected to be less than one inch, which may cause roadways to become slippery.

The morning will see a high of 53 degrees before falling nearly 20 degrees over the course of a few hours.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Rain to wet snow. High: 52 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 46 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 29