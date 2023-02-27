Weather Authority: Monday night to see mix of showers, snow before sunny, seasonably chilly Tuesday

A winter storm is moving across parts of our area, pushing out the mostly mild temperatures felt across the Delaware Valley so far this winter.

Northern parts of Pennsylvania will see various amounts of snow with the most piling up in the Poconos between 4–8 inches.

Monday night driving hazards threaten drivers during their commutes with wet, slick roads, and reduced visibility.

While Philadelphia won't see snow, heavy rain will soak the area into Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s across the region, but by Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will jump into the upper 40s as the sun comes out to warm things up.

As we move into March on Wednesday, conditions are expected to be mild with temperatures in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is expected to feel like Spring with highs reaching 65. Friday is expected to be chillier with our next chance of rain moving in before a seasonably chill weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Morning shower. High: 46, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Start of March. High: 55, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Like Spring. High: 65, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 44, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Normal chill. High: 50, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 48, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 51, Low: 31