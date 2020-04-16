Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Friday with chilly temps

By and
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A freeze watch is in effect for several counties across the region late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Conditions are expected to remain chilly and partly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with a chance of rain both days.

Temperatures will warm to seasonable conditions on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

FRIDAY: AM frost, PM showers. High: 54, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 54, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 37

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP