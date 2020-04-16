Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Friday with chilly temps

A freeze watch is in effect for several counties across the region late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Conditions are expected to remain chilly and partly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with a chance of rain both days.

Temperatures will warm to seasonable conditions on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

FRIDAY: AM frost, PM showers. High: 54, Low: 35

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 54, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 37

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP