Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Sunday amid rising temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday amid rising temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 48 degrees.
Considerably cloudy skies are in store for this evening.
Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday.
Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s by Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 32
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 32
TUESDAY: Showers. High: 52 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 36 Low: 19
