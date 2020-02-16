Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Sunday amid rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday amid rising temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 48 degrees.

Considerably cloudy skies are in store for this evening.

Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 52 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 36 Low: 19

