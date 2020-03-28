Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds with cooler temps Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of 47 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds continue Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-50s.

The rest of the week is dry with a warmup Friday.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 47 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 Low: 36

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 43

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live