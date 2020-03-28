Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds with cooler temps Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with cooler temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of 47 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds continue Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-50s.
The rest of the week is dry with a warmup Friday.
TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 47 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 43
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 43
