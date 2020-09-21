Weather Authority: Monday marks end of summer with cool temps, plenty of sun

The final day of Summer 2020 has finally arrived, and it will feel a lot like fall.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for high temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine Monday.

Monday got off to a chilly start with low temperatures in the 40s, and even some frost advisories in the Lehigh Valley.

Tuesday will mark the first day of fall with milder temperatures in the low 70s.

Come Wednesday, fall will be heating up as highs are expected to reach 80 degrees Wednesday, and the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Taking a look at the weekend, expect highs in the mid-70s and low-80s Saturday and Sunday.

