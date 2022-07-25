Weather Authority: Monday night storms will lower Tuesday's temperatures and humidity levels

Forecasters are tracking Monday night thunderstorms that are affecting large parts of New Jersey.

Philadelphia's temperatures have fallen 10 degrees, and are now in the 80s. Winds associated with the storms are moving in, causing temperatures to drop across the Delaware Valley.

After Monday night's storms, temperatures will be in the mid 60s and 70s with cloudy conditions overnight.

The clouds will stay throughout Tuesday with an average high of 88 in Philadelphia.

Humidity levels will finally drop on Tuesday before increasing again on Wednesday into Thursday.

Things stay mostly dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with only about a 20% chance of rain, according to forecasters. Thursday and Friday have a possibility of some scattered showers and storms.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Heat breaks. High: 84, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 92, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 88, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered showers. High: 89, Low: 73