Weather Authority: Monday to bring cool, cloudy start to week

The final day of August will be a little cooler than most of the month with the Delaware Valley expected to see more of those mild temperatures later in the week.

Monday's high is only forecasted to reach the upper 70s with morning sun giving way to clouds this afternoon. Some afternoon showers could come along with those clouds.

Tuesday is expected reach just 80 degrees after a cloudy start and some showers.

Expect highs in the mid-80s for the rest of the week as well, but come this weekend, temperatures will be cooling back off into the 70s.

