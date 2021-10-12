Weather Authority: More clouds Tuesday night, with comfortable temperatures

Another cloudy day with very few breaks created a dreary, but seasonal day across the region.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says a slight uptick in humidity Tuesday night will keep temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and skies will remain cloudy for most of the viewing area.

Wednesday should see more breaks in the clouds, with temperatures nearing the low to mid 70’s.

Thursday should see sunnier skies still, just in time for Thursday night football at Lincoln Financial Field. Temperatures should near the upper 70’s by kickoff, presenting perfect tailgating weather, as well as a good night for football.

Rain chances don’t enter the region until late Saturday.

___

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, cool. High: 75, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Warm for the Birds. High: 80, Low: 64

___

