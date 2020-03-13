Weather Authority: Morning rain gives way to spring-like conditions

A rainy and dreary morning will give way to a partly sunny Friday with spring-like conditions.

Expect rain to be heavy at times throughout the morning and clear out by early afternoon. Conditions will improve to a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will climb into the 60s by lunchtime. Friday will peak at a high of 70 degrees during your afternoon commute under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions will remain sunny and pleasant on Saturday, but temperatures will return to a much more seasonable level. A high of 55 with is expected in the city and surrounding regions. Sunday will feature similar conditions, but may feel slightly colder thanks to a steady breeze.

A seasonable work week is ahead with a steady mix of sun and clouds. The FOX 29 Weather Authority is monitoring some potential rain on St. Patrick's Day. Stay up to date with the latest forecast and weather alerts by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Friday: Morning rain, warm with sun and clouds. High: 70

Saturday: Sunny, cooler. High: 55, Low: 39

Sunday: Breezy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 40

Monday: Still chilly. High: 50, Low: 31

Tuesday: A few showers. High: 59, Low: 37