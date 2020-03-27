Weather Authority: Morning rain gives way to warm, sunny afternoon

Morning rain will give way to an enjoyable afternoon with temperatures approaching the 70s and sunny skies.

Showers will be spotty and begin to taper off during the early morning hours. Dense cloud cover will hang around for most of the morning hours, but begin to lift as the afternoon nears.

Temperatures will reach into the 60 by noontime and continue to rise as the afternoon progresses. A high of 68 is slated for Philadelphia with plenty of sunshine.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

However, the favorable conditions will not last long for our area. A band of heavy precipitation will roll into the region on Saturday morning and dump buckets of rain.

Rain will clear overnight Saturday and lead to a high of 70 on Sunday with afternoon and evening storms possible.

___

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 68

SATURDAY: Washout, cooler. High: 50, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Warmer, PM storms. High: 70, Low: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 65, Low: 50