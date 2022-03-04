Weather Authority: Morning showers ahead of record warmth

We are tracking some showers for part of your Sunday. You can track the rain with the Weather Authority interactive radar.

Then, we dry out the skies for your Sunday afternoon as the winds kick up and the temperatures really go up. Enjoy those record-setting highs in the 70s as the sun breaks out through the clouds.

We'll stay mild for your Sunday night with temps in the mid 50s. Not a bad way to start a Monday morning, right? By Monday afternoon, we'll soar to near 80! It'll still be windy, too.

Now, this mild weather is not here to stay. It is...still winter.

So, a powerful cold front will slam across our area Monday evening with storms. On the back side of that front, we're talking temps in the 50s for the rest of the workweek. It'll be windy on Tuesday as that colder air rushes back.

SUNDAY: Record-setting warmth, am showers, windy. High: 74, Low: 59

MONDAY: Record-setting warmth, windy, pm rain. High: 78, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High: 52, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 54, Low: 37

