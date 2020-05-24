Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, cool temperatures on Sunday

Winds out of the east and northeast lead to a cool and cloudy Sunday for the Philadelphia region.

Early morning rain showers and precipitation are expected to clear before noon. To the north and west, temperatures remain cool as they hover in the 50s with low wind speeds.

Hour-by-hour, the forecast remains mostly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of minimal sunshine as it breaks through.

The cloudy coverage is expected to clear Monday with more sunshine lighting the sky for Memorial Day.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s with plenty of sunshine by the end of the week.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 66, Low: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 82, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 83, Low: 61

