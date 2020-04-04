Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Saturday with mild temperatures

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with temperatures in the 50s across the region.

Morning conditions will be dry in most areas, with a lingering sprinkle of rain possible for some. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s by noontime where they will remain for most of the day.

Philadelphia will reach a high of 58 during the mid-afternoon hours. Clouds will begin to break up over the evening hours, creating a chilly and dry night.

A pleasant spring day is slated for Sunday, as sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s will move into the region. The favorable conditions will continue through Monday, with highs approaching the 70s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 68, Low: 48

