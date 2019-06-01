Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Saturday with warm temps; slight chance of showers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly cloudy Saturday with warm temperatures in the wake of a gloomy, stormy week.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will become overcast during the afternoon with temperatures reaching a high of 86 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.
The chance of afternoon storms is greater on Sunday. Some storms may be severe.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 64
Advertisement
SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 58
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 68