Weather Authority: Mostly sunny, dry Tuesday

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is calling for a pleasant day Tuesday with a break from 90-degree temperatures.

FOX 29's Scott Williams is calling for mostly sunny skies with a dry heat bringing highs into the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday should bring nearly identical forecasts with a bit more humidity expected.

Friday looks to be our next chance of seeing significant rain with storms likely.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sun, high of 89

THURSDAY: Humidity increases, high of 87

FRIDAY: Storms likely, high of 87

