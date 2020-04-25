Weather Authority: Mostly sunny, partly cloudy Saturday before overnight rain
PHILADELPHIA - Saturday welcomes a break from the rain for a day that consists of mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.
While forecasts expect to see a high up to 65 degrees, which is warmer than recent days, a low of 45 remains keeping conditions cool.
Some showers are expected but only in Ocean County.
Rain returns in the overnight hours into Sunday coming from the southeast.
By 8 a.m. Sunday, rain is expected to get heavier before clearing up in the late night.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 45
SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 57, Low: 48
MONDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42
