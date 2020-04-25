Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Mostly sunny, partly cloudy Saturday before overnight rain

Weather Authority: 7-day forecast (Saturday AM update)

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins delivers the 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Saturday welcomes a break from the rain for a day that consists of mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

While forecasts expect to see a high up to 65 degrees, which is warmer than recent days, a low of 45 remains keeping conditions cool. 

Some showers are expected but only in Ocean County. 

Rain returns in the overnight hours into Sunday coming from the southeast. 

By 8 a.m. Sunday, rain is expected to get heavier before clearing up in the late night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 57, Low: 48

MONDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42

