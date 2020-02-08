Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Saturday with cooler temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry but chilly Saturday.
Sunshine will kick off the day, followed by a few afternoon clouds.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 44 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday, but with warmer temperatures. A high of 50 degrees is expected.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 44 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 39
MONDAY: Showers. High: 49 Low: 42
TUESDAY: AM rain. High: 52 Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 34
