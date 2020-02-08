Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Saturday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry but chilly Saturday.

Sunshine will kick off the day, followed by a few afternoon clouds.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday, but with warmer temperatures. A high of 50 degrees is expected.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 44 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 39

MONDAY: Showers. High: 49 Low: 42

TUESDAY: AM rain. High: 52 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 34

