Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday ahead of rainy work week

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 49 degrees.

Precipitation will return to the forecast for the majority of the upcoming workweek. Showers are expected in some form from Monday through Thursday.

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 49 Low: 39

MONDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 39

TUESDAY: AM rain. High: 51 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 48 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 48 Low: 35

