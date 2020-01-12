Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday with blustery winds, warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Sunday after a gloomy start to the morning.

Cloudy and damp skies are expected in the early hours, along with some rain.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the afternoon. A morning high of 65 degrees will fall to around 55 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. across northern New Jersey and northeast/southeast Pennsylvania. Gusty winds of 20-30 mph are expected.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal

SUNDAY: AM rain. Morning high: 65 Low: 40

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 52 Low: 41

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 52 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 27

