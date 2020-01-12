Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday with blustery winds, warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Sunday after a gloomy start to the morning.
Cloudy and damp skies are expected in the early hours, along with some rain.
Mostly sunny skies will dominate the afternoon. A morning high of 65 degrees will fall to around 55 degrees.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. across northern New Jersey and northeast/southeast Pennsylvania. Gusty winds of 20-30 mph are expected.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal
Advertisement
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
SUNDAY: AM rain. Morning high: 65 Low: 40
MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 52 Low: 41
TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 52 Low: 43
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 27
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP