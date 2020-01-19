Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday with seasonable temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday with seasonable temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 39 degrees.
Sunny skies will carry over all the way through Wednesday.
Temperatures will take a dip Monday, with a high of 31 degrees, before rising to a high of 41 degrees on Wednesday.
RELATED: Code Blue information for Philadelphia
The region will catch a break from precipitation for the majority of the coming week.
Advertisement
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 22
MONDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 19
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 20
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 41 Low: 22
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 25
___
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live