Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 39 degrees.

Sunny skies will carry over all the way through Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a dip Monday, with a high of 31 degrees, before rising to a high of 41 degrees on Wednesday.

RELATED: Code Blue information for Philadelphia

The region will catch a break from precipitation for the majority of the coming week.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 22

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 19

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 41 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 25

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live