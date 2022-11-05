Weather Authority: Near record heat for November as temperatures soar to almost 80 degrees

Is it November or June, because temperatures are certainly starting to feel more like summer than fall this weekend!

Put away the jackets, and pull out the shades - FOX 29' Scott Williams says the Philadelphia area could be in store for some record heat over the next few days.

On Saturday, temperatures will soar to 79 degrees as a foggy morning turns into a warm and sunny afternoon. Also, don't forget to adjust your clocks as we fall back Saturday night.

But don't worry, you'll still be waking up to more summer-like weather on Sunday. Highs off 77 across the Delaware Valley, but expect some spotty showers through the morning.

Another possible record-setting back Monday as temperatures stay in the 70s, climbing as high as 78 degrees!

___

SATURDAY: Warm for November. High: 79, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Warm with a shower?. High: 77, Low: 64

MONDAY: Records likely. High: 78, Low: 64

TUESDAY: More like November. High: 60, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Stays cool. High: 58, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 68, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Showers chance; High: 70; Low: 59