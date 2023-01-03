Weather Authority: Near-record warmth and unsettled rain expected Wednesday before sunshine returns

It was a mild Tuesday in the Delaware Valley with temperatures lingering in the mid-to-upper 50s. But, Kathy Orr says the unseasonably warm weather is not here to stay as temperatures are expected to take a tumble by the weekend.

Overnight into Wednesday is expected to stay mild, with a few showers moving in across parts of the region. Wednesday morning commuters won't have to worry about bringing their raincoat as much of the unsettling rain is not expected until the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the day on Wednesday, with the city's forecasted high at 65, which Kathy Orr says is just three degrees off from the record of 68.

The sun will make its way back out on Thursday and by Friday, Kathy Orr says we will be seeing lots of sunshine as we bring in the first weekend of the year.

Friday is expected to be cooler with a high of 49. As the weekend progresses, temperatures are expected to drop even lower into the 40s, aligning the Delaware Valley back up to the average temperature for this time of year, which Kathy Orr says is 42.

The weekend is expected to be chilly, but sunny and dry, making for an enjoyable Eagles Sunday in South Philadelphia.

_____



SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 65, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 60, Low: 53

FRIDAY: A.m. clouds, cooler. High: 49, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 45, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Eagles Sunday. High: 45, Low: 31

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 48, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Still dry. High: 46, Low: 31



