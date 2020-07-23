Weather Authority: Not as hot Friday, but chance of storms lingers

The Delaware Valley is in for a warm Friday with a chance of a storm before a dry weekend.

Friday is expected to bring a break from 90-degree temperatures, but will not be much cooler than Thursday with highs forecasted in the upper 80s.

Highs should return to the 90s for the weekend, and we should also be staying dry.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP