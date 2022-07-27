Weather Authority: 'Oppressive' heat and humidity returns on Thursday

The break in severe heat won't last long as Thursday temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s after lingering in the 80s for most of this week.

Scattered showers are expected in the late evening on Wednesday with overnight temperatures in the 70s. The mugginess also returns overnight in to Thursday.

Thursday will be hot with partly sunny conditions. The humidity will make it feel like it's over 100 outside.

The Delaware Valley can expect some storms on Friday, which could even cause some local flooding, forecasters say.

Saturday and Sunday will feel "refreshing," according to forecasters, with sunny conditions and temperatures in the 80s.

Next week, forecasters are predicting the fourth heat wave for the Delaware Valley.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Feels like 100. High: 94, Low: 77

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Warm, nice. High: 89, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Stays warm. High: 89, Low: 70

MONDAY: August begins. High: 89, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Sun to storms. High: 91, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 75