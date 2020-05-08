Weather Authority: Overcast, rainy Friday leads to weekend chill

The Delaware Valley and the rest of the northeast is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex.

The polar vortex could bring rare May snowfall and record low temperatures to some areas of the region over Mother’s Day weekend.

On Friday, you can expect overcast skies and some afternoon showers with high temperatures reaching 60 degrees.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is forecasting temperatures around freezing to start the day Saturday. Aside from frigid temperatures, the Polar Vortex will also bring blustery winds with wind gusts as strong as 45 mph dropping wind chills into the 30s.

If you’ve gotten a head start on planting, you may want to cover your plants overnight to protect them from the cold. A freeze warning will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for most of the area.

Come Mother’s Day, we’ll see a quick warm up with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s.

