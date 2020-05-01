Weather Authority: p.m. showers Friday leads to pleasant weekend

Expect overcast conditions to give way to another round of rain on that will last through the evening.

Morning temperatures will remain in the 50s across the region. Some sunshine will sneak through mostly cloudy skies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY

A high of 68 degrees is forecasted for Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Expect rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to begin around 3 p.m. and hang around through 8 p.m. Friday's line band of storms is not expected to be as severe as Thursday's, which brought damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Saturday is expected to be a picture-perfect spring day. Plenty of sunshine will light up the region, highs are expected to reach the 70s.

Advertisement

Weak, scattered showers are possible Sunday morning and night, but sunshine and pleasant condition should rule the day.

___

FRIDAY: p.m. showers. High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 51

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 76, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 72, Low: 54

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP