Weather Authority: Partly cloudy and cold temps for 1st day of winter
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies to mark the first day of winter.
Temperatures will reach a high of 37 degrees Saturday.
Sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees are in the forecast for Sunday.
Temperatures will reach nearly 50 degrees by Christmas on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected.
___
SATURDAY: Cloudy. High: 37 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 28
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 34
___
