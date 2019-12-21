Weather Authority: Partly cloudy and cold temps for 1st day of winter

The Philadelphia area is slated for cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies to mark the first day of winter.

Temperatures will reach a high of 37 degrees Saturday.

Sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees are in the forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures will reach nearly 50 degrees by Christmas on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. High: 37 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 34

