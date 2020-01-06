Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Monday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will top out around 48 degrees amid partly cloudy skies.

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of light afternoon rain on Tuesday.

Temperatures will ramp up to the mid-50s on Friday, up from a high of 36 on Thursday.

___

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 30

TUESDAY: PM light rain. High: 44 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 23

THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 36 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 53

___

