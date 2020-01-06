Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Monday with seasonable temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with seasonable temperatures.
Temperatures will top out around 48 degrees amid partly cloudy skies.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall
Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of light afternoon rain on Tuesday.
Temperatures will ramp up to the mid-50s on Friday, up from a high of 36 on Thursday.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 30
TUESDAY: PM light rain. High: 44 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 23
THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 36 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 53
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP