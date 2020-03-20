Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Saturday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy Friday with seasonable temperatures.

Some clouds in the morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 53 degrees.

Precipitation will return to the forecast by Monday to kick off the week.

A low pressure system will bring a chilly rain for areas north and west of Philadelphia. A grassy accumulation is likely for the Lehigh Valley, with several inches possible for the Poconos.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 36

MONDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 53 Low: 43

