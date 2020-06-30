Weather Authority: Partly sunny, chance of afternoon showers Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon as another warm day brings plenty of sunshine and a chance of showers later in the day Tuesday.
FOX 29's Scott Williams is calling for high temperatures in the mid-80s with the best chance of rain coming this afternoon between 3 and 8 p.m.
Wednesday's forecast looks similar with partly sunny skies potentially being broken up by scattered storms.
Highs will stay in the mid-80s until we get back into the 90s Thursday and Friday, ahead of what looks to be a pleasant holiday weekend.
