Weather Authority: Partly sunny, seasonable Thursday ahead for region

Philadelphia and surrounding areas can expect a partly sunny and cool Thursday, with highs just below the 50 degree mark.

Most of the region will experience a chilly morning with fog in some areas. Look for temperatures to sit between the 20s and 30s across the region.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to a high of 48 degrees, which is 6 degrees warmer than the seasonal average temperature. Sun and passing clouds will also create favorable wintertime conditions.

FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Thursday a 7 out of 10.

A weekend warm-up is scheduled to begin Friday, with temperatures rising into the mid-50s by Sunday.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: Rainy, warmer. High: 55, Low: 34

Monday: Morning rain. High: 56, Low: 50