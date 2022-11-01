Weather Authority: 'Perfect baseball weather' with sun and temps in the 70s for game 4 and 5

Philadelphia was decked out in red in anticipation for game three of the Phillies-Astros World Series on Tuesday. The sun was overhead as temperatures lingered in the 70s before this start of the same.

The perfect Philadelphia baseball weather stayed consistent across other parts of the Delaware Valley with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.

Forecasters say the temperatures will drop to the lower 60s by the time the first pitch is thrown at 8:03 p.m., but they say it won't get too cold and clear skies are to be expected.

There's a light northwest wind that will carry into dry and comfortable overnight weather.

Wednesday is expected to be another gorgeous day with temperatures in the 70s for much of the region, which forecasters say is well above average for this time of year.

The above-average warmth stays consistent through the rest of the week with temperatures soaring by the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 54

THURSDAY: A nice day. High: 69, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Stays mild. High: 71, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Temps soar. High: 77, Low: 55

SUNDAY: Change your clocks! High: 76, Low: 62

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 76, Low: 59

TUESDAY: Shower chance. Go vote! High: 69, Low: 58



