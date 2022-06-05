Weather Authority: Perfect weekend weather continues with sunny skies on Sunday

The low humidity will keep rolling in the Delaware Valley as we start the new week.



After highs in the 80s on your Saturday, we close out the weekend just in the 70s on Sunday. We're a bit cooler because of a cold front that crossed over us Saturday afternoon.



It will still be nice come Monday as highs climb back up to the low 80s under sunny skies.

The area will have a few days of 80 degree temperatures in the forecast this coming week, which is typical for June. The average high is now at 80.



On Tuesday, the FOX 29 Weather Authority will be tracking some thunderstorms for the evening. Some showers and storms will stick around for Wednesday, but we'll dry out in the afternoon.

Then, a soaking rain is on the way for Thursday. Friday's dry before rain is expected to return for the upcoming weekend.

___

Sunday: Sunny Skies. High: 78, Low: 58

Monday: Sunny Skies. High: 82, Low: 58

Tuesday: Increasing Clouds. Evening Storms. High: 84, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High: 82, Low: 66

Thursday: Showers. High: 80, Low: 68

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High: 80, Low: 64