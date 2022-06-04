Weather Authority: Perfect weekend weather with sunny, warm Saturday and Sunday

article

It's time to get outside as sunny, pleasant days make for a perfect weekend!

After highs in the 80s on your Saturday, we close out the weekend in the 70s on Sunday, with humidity low all weekend.

A quiet cold front will cross over on Saturday afternoon, bringing a bit of cool weather and a few clouds overnight. However, no storms in sight this weekend.

Still nice on Monday as highs climb back up to the low 80s under sunny skies. A lot of 80s in the forecast for the week ahead, which is typical for June. The average high is now at 80.

On Tuesday, FOX 29's Scott Williams is tracking some thunderstorms for the evening. Then, a soaking rain is on the way for Thursday.

Sunday: Sunny Skies. High: 78, Low: 58

Monday: Sunny Skies. High: 82, Low: 58

Tuesday: Increasing Clouds. Evening Storms. High: 84, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High: 82, Low: 66

Thursday: Showers. High: 80, Low: 68

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High: 80, Low: 64