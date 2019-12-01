Weather Authority: Philadelphia, surrounding counties brace for winter weather

December is officially upon us, and what better way to start the month than with a mix of snow, ice and rain over a two day period?

Thanksgiving weekend will wrap up with a wintry mix that will begin with rain in Philadelphia and gradually change to a mix of sleet and snow overnight and into Monday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

By noontime most of the region will experience rain, which will continue through the morning. By 10 a.m. snow and sleet will move into areas west of the city. Philadelphia and South Jersey will see snowfall by 5 p.m. Monday through the evening hours.

Areas to the north of Philadelphia such as the Poconos can expect a steadier dose of snow that could accumulate upwards of 10 inches. Snowfall totals for most regions will sit around an inch to two inches.

Advertisement

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware County, Chester County, Berks County and Mercer County until 2 p.m. Sunday. Upper Bucks County, Lehigh County and Northhampton County is under are under the advisory until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Carbon County and Monroe County until 1 a.m. Tuesday.