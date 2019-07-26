Weather Authority: Pleasant Friday kicks of hot and sunny weekend

Friday will mark a pleasant start to what’s expected to be a hot and sunny weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 80s Friday with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. That sunshine will be here to stay through the weekend with similar, but more humid conditions expected on Saturday.

Sunday is when things should start heating up as we face the potential for yet another heatwave this summer.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 91 degrees and high temperatures in the low-90s are also expected on Monday and Tuesday.

We’re not facing any significant rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.

