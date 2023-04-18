Weather Authority: Pleasant Wednesday ahead of near-record warmth to start the weekend

Tuesday left the Delaware Valley with clear skies and skyline backed by a vibrant sunset. Now, as we move into the mid-week, seasonable temperatures are out and summer temperatures are in.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s before temperatures climb on Wednesday.

Wednesday's afternoon high will sit at 68. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the day will be pleasant across the region with low winds and lots of sunshine.

Near-record warmth is forecasted for the end of the week with Friday's high in the upper 80s. Forecasters say the record temperature for this time of year is just one degree off from what we're seeing on Friday-- it was 89 on April 21st back in 1976.

Saturday night is the next chance of showers before heavy rain drowns the area Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, things will try out, but a chilly evening is in store.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 68, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Back to the 80s. High: 81, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Near the record. High: 88, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Evening showers. High: 79, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Showers likely. High: 65, Low: 60

MONDAY: Breezy, cool. High: 59, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 63, Low: 43