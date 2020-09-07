Weather Authority: Plenty of sun, highs in the 80s for Labor Day

The Delaware Valley is in for another holiday weekend treat with clear and sunny conditions expected on Labor Day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for plenty of sun with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday will be slightly more humid than Sunday's conditions.

Tuesday will be even hotter as temperatures stat in the 80s through most of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring our best chance of storms and rain.

By Friday, we won't be feeling as much of the summer heat with highs expected to only reach the mid-80s through the weekend.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!